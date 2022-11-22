fbpx City Council to consider putting solar panels over LA Aqueduct
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / Sustainability / City Council to consider putting solar panels over LA Aqueduct

City Council to consider putting solar panels over LA Aqueduct

Sustainability Nov 22, 2022
The Los Angeles Aqueduct Cascades in Sylmar. | Photo courtesy of Los Angels/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

The City Council voted Tuesday to examine a proposal to place solar panels over the 370-mile Los Angeles Aqueduct, in an attempt to reduce evaporation and add capacity for renewable energy for residents.

Around one-tenth of the water in the aqueduct is lost from evaporation each year due to the length of travel for water to make it through the aqueduct, according to the office of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who introduced the motion.

The aqueduct, which opened in 1913, provided nearly 40% of Los Angeles’ water supply each year between 2016 and 2019, but the city has lessened that reliance in recent years, according to the motion.

“Los Angeles is already doing so much to fight the climate crisis and advance our environmental justice goals, but as we act urgently, we must also think creatively,” O’Farrell said in a statement when the motion was filed. “The aqueduct is the reason that modern-day Los Angeles exists, but we’re not using it smartly enough.”

The council voted to explore options — including state and federal grants — that would help generate solar power over the aqueduct, and to create a report outlining water evaporation issues.

In another climate-related decision, the council voted to explore requiring developments of greater than 100,000 square feet to install gray-water reuse systems.

More from Sustainability

Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
LA Councilman Koretz seeks to ban new fossil fuel cars by 2030 by
Environment Nov 22, 2022
share with
Work on gateway to Redwood National Park winds down for 2022 by
Environment Nov 21, 2022
share with
This Thanksgiving, compost your food scraps and help save the planet by
Environment Nov 21, 2022
share with
South LA Eco-Lab awarded $35M for climate projects by
Los Angeles Nov 09, 2022
share with
LA Council supports electrification of buildings, styrofoam sales ban by
Environment Nov 09, 2022
share with
Council President Paul Krekorian seeks climate budget for LA by
More
Skip to content