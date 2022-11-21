OC teacher accused of attacking teen student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday.
Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
Boloico worked in after-school programs around the county since 2012, including in schools and churches in Laguna Niguel, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Tustin and Orange, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Boloico was arrested on Halloween in Orange.
He is accused of surreptitiously video recording the alleged victim while she was nude, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information about the defendant was asked to call city of Orange police Detective Augie Rocha at 714-744-7579.
Boloico was scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.
The defendant’s attorney, Nghi Thanh Lam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.