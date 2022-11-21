fbpx OC teacher accused of attacking teen student
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / OC teacher accused of attacking teen student

OC teacher accused of attacking teen student

Orange County Nov 21, 2022
Courtesy of Freedomtumz
by and
share with

 A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday.

Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.

Boloico worked in after-school programs around the county since 2012, including in schools and churches in Laguna Niguel, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Tustin and Orange, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Boloico was arrested on Halloween in Orange.

He is accused of surreptitiously video recording the alleged victim while she was nude, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about the defendant was asked to call city of Orange police Detective Augie Rocha at 714-744-7579.

Boloico was scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

The defendant’s attorney, Nghi Thanh Lam, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Orange County

Crime Nov 22, 2022
share with
Man convicted of paralyzing small dog in Irvine by
Art Nov 22, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1 by
Business Nov 21, 2022
share with
LA County, OC gasoline prices continue falling after record high by
News Nov 21, 2022
share with
Lightweight Navy training torpedo found off Dana Point shore by
Business Nov 19, 2022
share with
LA County gasoline price drops to lowest amount since Sept. 8 by
Transportation Corridor Agencies orange county
Orange County Nov 19, 2022
share with
Tollway chief resigns under pressure of misconduct allegations by
More
Skip to content