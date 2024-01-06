fbpx Police seek suspect in connection with 2 nearby assaults in LB
Home / News / Crime / Police seek suspect in connection with 2 nearby assaults in LB

Police seek suspect in connection with 2 nearby assaults in LB

Crime Jan 06, 2024
| Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
by
Authorities Saturday released a description of a suspect they believe is responsible for two assaults in Long Beach.

The first assault occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday near 21st Street and Locust Avenue, where someone struck a man who was walking with a child in a stroller with an unknown object, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The child was not injured.

The second assault occurred later in the day, at about 12:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Pine Avenue, where a victim walked past a suspect and was struck with an unknown object.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-20s between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a “peach-fuzz” mustache. He was last seen wearing a white hat and turquoise sweater over a black-hooded sweater. He wore blue pants and white and black tennis shoes, carrying a black bag hanging from his chest with shoulder straps around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the assaults, the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call 562-570-7250. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

