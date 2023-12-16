Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this week in LA County

Long Beach police recovered this firearm from a 15-year-old suspect who allegedly brought the handgun to school. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

Gun violence persistently plagues cities nationwide, and the past seven days’ reports of shooting-related incidents shows the Los Angeles area is no exception.

One killed, one wounded in Sun Valley drive-by

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 20-year-old man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting Saturday in Sun Valley.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Station responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. to 11110 Lorne St., south of the Sun Valley Recreation Center between Fair and Vineland avenues, where they learned the victims were approached by a group of young men in a dark, four-door sedan, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The shooters opened fire several times at the victims, striking both of them, he said.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and took both victims to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

The male victim was hospitalized and was expected to survive his injuries.

The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information about the shooting was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550 or, during non-business hours or weekends, at 877-527-3247. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Shots fired into unoccupied building in Long Beach

No injuries were reported after shots were fired into an unoccupied building in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Lime Avenue at about 9:10 p.m. Friday located evidence including casings and bullet strike marks inside the building, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

No victims or injuries were reported.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

Willowbrook shooting leaves one dead, four wounded

A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were hospitalized Friday in a shooting in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Century Station responded around 2:22 p.m. Friday to shots fired call in the area of El Segundo Boulevard and San Pedro Street, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, said homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, a male suspect walked up to the victim and began shooting. He was last seen running south on San Pedro.

Four men between 40-50 years old who were standing near the victim were also struck by gunfire, Gomez said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the men to a hospital — three were in stable condition and one in critical but stable condition, according to a department spokeswoman.

It was unclear what motivated the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Two teens arrested in Long Beach; one booked on suspicion of attempted murder

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting another teenage boy during a fight in Long Beach, and a 15-year-old boy allegedly involved in that altercation was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to the campus of Wilson High School the following day, police said Friday.

The shooting was reported about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 7 off campus in the 1000 block of Junipero Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“During this altercation, an unknown male suspect fired shots, striking a 17-year-old victim,” according to an LBPD statement. “The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body and was transported to the hospital.”

The following day, authorities went to Wilson High School, in the 4400 block of East 10th Street, on a “person with a gun call,” the LBPD statement said.

Long Beach Unified School District school safety officers detained a 15-year old boy, and LBPD officers arrested him and recovered a firearm at the scene, the LBPD said. His name was not released.

“Gangs detectives coordinated with LBUSD school safety personnel to gather additional information,” the LBPD said. “Through their collaboration, detectives determined the 15-year-old suspect … was among the group of juveniles involved in (the Dec. 7) incident. He was not injured. Additionally, detectives identified a 17-year-old male suspect responsible for (the) shooting.”

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. His name was not released.

The motive for the original fight and shooting, and for the teen bringing a firearm to school, remain under investigation, police said.

Shooting in Compton leaves one man dead

Sheriff’s homicide detectives on Wednesday were looking for the suspect who fatally shot a man in Compton.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Compton Station were called at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of West Corrigidor Street between South Center Avenue and Alondra Boulevard regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival at the location, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas.

Compton Fire Department paramedics were called and took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot to death in Whittier

A man was fatally shot in Whittier and Tuesday authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his shooting.

Deputies responded at 11:55 p.m. Monday to the 10200 block of Bernardino Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard, near the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, said homicide Lt. Omar Camacho.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

San Pedro party shooting leaves one dead, two wounded; suspect sought

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a shooting at a party in San Pedro that killed a man and wounded two other people.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Palos Verdes Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The initial call reported four to five shots being fired at a party.

“When officers arrived to the area of the call, they discovered two victims had sustained gunshot wounds,” the LAPD said in a statement on Monday morning.

Lorenzo Gallardo, 39, of Compton died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

“The second victim, a female … approximately 45 years old, was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition,” police said.

A third victim, a man about 50 years old, had also been struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said. That man was reported to be in stable condition.

No suspect description was released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 323-786-5100 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot to death during argument in Harvard Park area

A man believed in his 30s was shot to death during an argument with another man in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West 71st Street, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

It appeared the victim walked by the suspect, who was sitting inside a newer black Toyota Tacoma, the officer said. The men got into an argument and the suspect got out of the truck and shot the victim before driving away eastbound on 71st Street.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Christopher Watson was identified as the victim.

Video from the scene showed the homicide investigation underway and a canopy concealing the body of the victim.

Man fatally shot in East Los Angeles

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 7:02 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Floral Drive, roughly halfway between the Santa Monica (10) and Pomona (60) freeways.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, the man was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Eddy Ramirez, 32, whose address was not known.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot by Huntington Park officers hospitalized in critical condition

A 51-year-old road rage suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after he was shot by at least one Huntington Park police officer following a pursuit into Hacienda Heights.

Huntington Park officers responded to the road rage call just before 3 p.m. Saturday next to their police station at 6542 Miles Ave., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the man fled and they followed, believing he was driving under the influence, sheriff’s officials said.

The pursuit went along several surface streets and onto a freeway and ultimately ended at about 4 p.m. in the 15400 block of Garo Street in Hacienda Heights, officials said.

The suspect then allegedly used his vehicle to ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, which led officers to fire upon him, striking him in the upper body, officials said.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Huntington Park police in the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.