fbpx Palmdale councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Glendale
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Palmdale councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Glendale

Palmdale councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Glendale

Politics Dec 12, 2023
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón. | Photo courtesy of Andrea Alarcon/Facebook
by
share with

Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Glendale.

Alarcón, 44, was pulled over around 3 a.m. after officers observed her “driving erratically” in downtown Glendale and making wide turns into opposing lanes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Alarcón on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, the Times reported. She was booked at the Glendale City Jail, where she was cited and released.

“Without question, I understand the severity of my actions and I apologize immensely to all of those whom I’ve disappointed, especially my family, my colleagues and my constituents,” Alarcón wrote in an email to The Times. “For me, this has been a lifelong battle and in this difficult time recovery is my sole priority.”

In a statement, Palmdale City Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said residents have raised concerns about Alarcón’s arrest.

“The city of Palmdale acknowledges the seriousness of these alleged incidents, and the City Council will discuss this matter at its next meeting,” Bettencourt said.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Alarcón was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Ventura in October by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Alarcón previously pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor DUI arrest Dec. 30, 2011, according to court records cited by the Times. The arrest occurred while Alarcón was stopped along Highway 18 in San Bernardino County. At the time, her blood-alcohol content was reported to be more than twice the legal limit.

The daughter of former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alarcón, she previously served on the LA Board of Public Works after being appointed by then-LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. She resigned as president of that board in early 2013 amid an investigation after her 11-year-old daughter was found by herself at City Hall one night in November 2012.

Alarcón was first elected to the Palmdale City Council in 2022 and was named mayor pro tem during the city’s reorganization meeting last December.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Dec 11, 2023
share with
Audit of LAPD helicopters reveals costly inefficiencies by
Health Dec 11, 2023
share with
Millions of people used tainted breathing machines. The FDA failed to use its power to protect them. by
Politics Dec 11, 2023
share with
Bidens depart from SoCal after numerous campaign events by
LA County Dec 09, 2023
share with
Biden to continue fundraising Saturday in Los Angeles area by
LA County Dec 09, 2023
share with
Candidate filing concludes for most offices in March primary by
LA County Dec 08, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County to receive $3.9M for mental health services by
More
Skip to content