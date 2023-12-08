fbpx Authorities offer reward for help solving 2020 murder in Pasadena
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Authorities offer reward for help solving 2020 murder in Pasadena

Authorities offer reward for help solving 2020 murder in Pasadena

Crime Dec 08, 2023
Police released this sketch of the suspect in the 2020 unsolved killing, described as a Black male with a dark complexion, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. | Image courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by
share with

A $25,000 reward has been extended for information that helps solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in 2020 while walking to Villa Park in Pasadena, authorities said Thursday.

Ernesto Jimenez, 27, of Pasadena, was shot about 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020, in the 200 block of Parke Street, and he died at the scene, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“More than three years have passed since Ernesto’s life violently ended while he was simply just strolling to his neighborhood park,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

“I’m hopeful that this reward will lead to someone stepping forward to provide a critical tip or bit of information to help solve this case,” Barger said. “Ernesto’s family is heartbroken. They and the Pasadena community at large deserve answers, justice and closure.”

A motive for the shooting was not known, and no description was available of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Jordan Ling at 626-744-4081, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 08, 2023
share with
Hunter Biden charged in Los Angeles with tax crimes by
Crime Dec 08, 2023
share with
Ex-La Habra police chief gets 11 years in jail for role in Jan. 6 riots by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
LA County: 49ers fan assaulted at SoFi tried entering without ticket by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
Redondo Union High School closes Wednesday after 2 gun arrests by
Crime Dec 05, 2023
share with
Search continues for man who vandalized dozens of cars in Koreatown by
Crime Dec 05, 2023
share with
Felon charged with killing 3 homeless men in LA, San Dimas slaying by
More
Skip to content