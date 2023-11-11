Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in LA County

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery victim firing at two individuals who allegedly tried to rob him. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department/X

Incidents of gun violence resulted in shooting deaths and injuries took place throughout Los Angeles County over the last seven days.

Two women wounded in Long Beach shooting

Two women were hospitalized after they were wounded in a Long Beach shooting, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Lt. Royce Wexler of the Long Beach Police Department.

The women were wounded during a large gathering, when a suspect fired toward a group of people and a man in that group returned fire, the Long Beach police reported.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body and the other was wounded in an “upper extremity,” Wexler said. Both had stable vital signs at the hospital, he added.

The suspects, described as two men, fled the scene, Wexler said. Gang detectives responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LBPD. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot at Long Beach residence; suspect flees on foot

A man was shot at a home in Long Beach and the suspect fled on foot prior to the arrival of police, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of West Ocean Boulevard at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and located the shooting victim, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital with what was described as a non- life-threatening gunshot wound.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was engaged in physical altercation with a known male adult suspect at a residence, which was escalated when the suspect shot the victim,” police said. “The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival.”

No suspect description was immediately available.

No one injured during gunfire between two groups in Long Beach

No injuries were reported during a shooting involving two groups of men exchanging gunfire in Long Beach, authorities said.

Two groups were in the area of the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue, where a suspect from one group fired shots at another group, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

One of the men in the fired-upon group returned gunfire. Officers dispatched to the scene at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday located evidence that included bullet casings.

No injuries were reported. The motive for the shootings was not immediately known.

Shots fired at Watts intersection; man wounded

A 44-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on a street in Watts, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Friday at 115th Street and Compton Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The man was walking on a sidewalk and heard multiple gunshots, then realized he’d been shot, she said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, the officer said.

Person fatally shot in South LA; suspect sought

The victim of a shooting in the South Los Angeles area was identified Saturday as a 17-year-old boy.

He was Ariel Roberts, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at 113th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was shot while inside a car at the location, police said.

A suspect fled on foot and was being sought, police said. He was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a dark-colored camouflage hoodie.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247 (877-527-3247).

Man fatally shot at South Los Angeles marijuana dispenary

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening inside a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, near Hyde Park Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

The 25-year-old man suspected of firing the shots fled the scene before officers arrived, the dispatcher said.

KCAL video showed officers positioned outside a business with the green cross that designates marijuana dispensaries.

Shots fired from vehicle in Sherman Oaks; two arrested

Three men fired shots from a car in the Sherman Oaks area Wednesday, but no one was hurt and police arrested two of them after the vehicle crashed, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. in the 14700 block of Magnolia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, three suspects, at least one of them armed with an assault weapon, fired shots from a blue Maserati and sped away from the area.

The car later crashed near Tyrone Avenue and Covello Street, and the suspects got out and ran off, police said. Police set up a perimeter and arrested two of the suspects. The third, described only as a male, was being sought Wednesday afternoon.

Long Beach stabbing suspect dies

A 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing his mother and was shot at by Long Beach Police Department officers died in a hospital Wednesday from apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East 69th Way, between the Long Beach (710) Freeway and Long Beach Boulevard, shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report regarding an injured woman who was stabbed by her son, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the woman hid inside a room with an unharmed relative until the arrival of law enforcement.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, Eriberto Penaloza was still holding a knife.

Penaloza was instructed to drop the knife but refused to comply and began advancing toward an officer with the knife, resulting in an the officer shooting at the suspect, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took Penaloza to a hospital with apparent stab wounds to his upper body. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

It was not clear if the stab wounds were self-inflicted or Penaloza acted in self-defense.

Police said the suspect’s mother was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The responding officers were equipped with body cameras, and LBPD investigators are reviewing the footage and plan to release it after their investigation.

“As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident,” according to a department statement.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death. The California Department of Justice was notified of the incident.”

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was urged to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or J.C. Reyes at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.

LA Medical Examiner: Person found dead in Canyon Country was 12-year-old boy

A person who was found shot to death in the Canyon Country area was a 12-year-old boy, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies went to Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a “shooting death investigation,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Willians Lemus Ayala, 12, of Canyon Country, was found dead at a “roadside,” according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The sheriff’s department preliminarily had listed the dead person as a “male adult.” No arrests were reported, and no other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Police seek help finding suspect in North Hills killing

Police Tuesday released images of a 38-year-old suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North Hills in early March 2022 in hopes of locating the man.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives identified Savin Seng as the suspect responsible for fatally shooting Gabriel Isiguzo at around 2 a.m. in the 8300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard on March 7, 2022.

A preliminary investigation revealed to detectives that an altercation occurred between Seng and Isiguzo at a nightclub moments before the fatal shooting.

Police said Mission Area patrol officers responded to the location, where they found Isiguzo suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Seng, who remains a fugitive, on March 30, 2022.

Savin Seng. | Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department

Detectives described Seng as a 5-foot-8-inch man weighing 160 pounds with multiple tattoos on his arms and body. He is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was urged to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Gutierrez at 818-374-9550. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Pacoima shooting leaves man in critical condition

A man in his 30s was in critical condition Tuesday after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pacoima.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 2:03 a.m. to 13707 Pinney St. east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard where they learned the victim was standing outside when an unknown vehicle drove up to him and one of the passengers fired several shots, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There was no suspect or vehicle condition.

LAPD seeks three armed robbery suspects, says victim shot back

Police sought the public’s help Monday in identifying three suspects in an attempted armed robbery in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, in which the victim fought back with some gunfire of his own.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects approached a male victim who was standing in front of his residence in the 400 block of Plymouth Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. One of the suspects, armed with an unspecified handgun, demanded property from the victim, prompting him to arm himself moments before shooting at the suspect in retaliation, police said.

The suspect allegedly returned fire before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan driven by a third suspect, while the second suspect involved in the attempted robbery fled on foot in an unknown location.

Police said the victim was not injured, and it was unclear if the gunshots fired by the victim injured either of the two suspects. Detectives described the armed suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch man wearing a black ski mask, a black shirt and black pants.

The second suspect was identified as a 5-foot-9-inch tall man wearing a mask and a gray hoodie with a blue stripe from shoulder to arm.

There was no description of the third suspect, who was the driver. Detectives released a surveillance video that shows the victim shooting at his attacker in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or the identity of the suspects was urged to contact LAPD Olympic Division detectives at 213-382-9316. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Authorities ID man shot to death in Bellflower

An unhoused man who was shot to death in Bellflower was identified Monday, authorities said.

Deputies sent to the 9000 block of Artesia Boulevard about 1:25 a.m. Nov. 4 found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Edgar Vargas, 41, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, which listed him as “unhoused.”

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in Vermont Square

A 26-year-old man was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 12:10 a.m. outside a house at 1121 W. 45th St., said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim did not cooperate with investigating officers, Orris said

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.

A news videographer at the scene said the victim was in the backyard when officers arrived.

Man shot to death in Compton identified

A 23-year-old man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday.

He was identified as Isaiah Lemon, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in the alley south of McMillan Street and west of Lime Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim now identified as Lemon had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A second victim was located farther south in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he had stable that vital signs, officials said.

Preliminary information indicated that the victims were on foot and were fired upon by someone in a vehicle, according to officials.

Suspect and vehicle information were not available.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, the officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence community ID’d

The Office of the Medical Examiner Monday released the name of a man shot to death in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Geremy Banks was 34 years old and died at a residence.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of East 62nd Street, where the victim now identified as Banks was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Arriving deputies found the victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, sheriff’s officials said.

Additional details were not available, including motive or suspect information, but a homicide investigation was underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in Vermont-Slauson drive-by

A man was wounded when someone in a vehicle shot at him as he walked in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The 53-year-old man was walking in the area of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue about 10 p.m. Sunday when a suspect in a vehicle drove by and shot at him, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he had stable vital signs, Orris said.

The suspect fled the scene. A description was unavailable.

Shots fired into Long Beach home; no injuries reported

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding shots fired into a Long Beach home, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Via Wanda at about 5:10 p.m. Nov. 4 regarding a “shots call” and determined that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Officers located evidence, including bullet casings and strike marks, indicating that a shooting had occurred,” police said. “No injuries were reported, no suspect information is known.”