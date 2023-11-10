fbpx Hazmat team responds to chemical spill near LA Live
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Hazmat team responds to chemical spill near LA Live

Hazmat team responds to chemical spill near LA Live

Los Angeles Nov 10, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Chris Yarzab/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched before noon to a location near a Los Angeles Live entertainment venue in downtown to determine the contents of a 55-gallon drum emanating fumes that sickened an employee.

The 55-gallon drum located at 11:58 a.m. Friday at 1168 LA Live Way was moved into a parking structure for cleaning when an employee complained of general sickness from fumes coming from unknown contents inside the drum, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A hazardous materials team was requested and were preparing to make open the drum in an attempt to identify the product in question, Stewart said.

The employee was treated at the scene and declined ambulance transport.

More than 10 employees of LA Live are being evaluated for illness by paramedics, according to the LAFD.

“The HVAC units near the drum are shut down and there are no evacuations required,” she said.

More from Los Angeles

Crime Nov 10, 2023
share with
Fights break out at West LA screening about Hamas attack by
Impact Nov 10, 2023
share with
Mayors say more federal help needed for homelessness crisis by
Los Angeles Nov 10, 2023
share with
Freshman leads USC to rout over Bakersfield in home opener by
Los Angeles Nov 10, 2023
share with
SZA tops nominees with 9 nods for 66th Annual Grammy Awards by
Los Angeles Nov 10, 2023
share with
Ethics investigation of Los Angeles Councilman Lee moves forward by
Business Nov 09, 2023
share with
Twin ports of LA, Long Beach set up $60M zero-emission truck program by
More
Skip to content