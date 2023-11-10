Freshman leads USC to rout over Bakersfield in home opener

Trojans DJ Rodman, left, and Isaiah Collier celebrate during their team's rout of Cal State Bakersfield in the 2023 home opener. | Photo courtesy of the USC Trojans/X

Freshman point guard Isaiah Collier scored a game- high equaling 19 points in his Galen Center debut Thursday evening, leading USC to a 89- 59 victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

The Trojans (2-0) never trailed in the nonconference game, taking 14-4 and 27-9 leads en route to 47-23 halftime lead. USC, ranked 21st by The Associated Press, led by at least 18 though the second half and held their biggest lead, 75-48, with four minutes, five seconds remaining.

Guard Oziyah Sellers added 16 in 25 minutes off the bench, while three other Trojans also finished in double figures — forwards D.J. Rodman (16) and Joshua Morgan (12) and guard Boogie Ellis (11). Rodman is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

Guard Kaleb Higgins (1-1) led the Roadrunners with 19 in front of a crowd announced at 6,211.

Collier was top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class by the by football and basketball website Rivals and ESPN.

The Trojans’ 2023 recruiting class was ranked sixth by Rivals. Its most famous member, Bronny James, is moving toward returning to the court.

James, the eldest child of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice at USC in late July and later underwent surgery.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” James said Monday in response to a question following the Lakers‘ 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Miami. “He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward.

“If he’s cleared, then it will be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing game situations.

“We’re proud of his progress. We’re proud of his strength. All his (physical therapy) people and USC included and everybody they’ve done a hell of a job of getting him to the point today and we want to continue to go forward.”

Bronny James collapsed on the floor at Galen Center on July 24 and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was initially treated in intensive care. He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

In August, the James family said that after comprehensive initial and follow-up exams, “the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

James was ranked 20th in his class by ESPN, 27th by the football and basketball website Rivals and 28th by the recruiting website 247Sports.