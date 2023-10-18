TV news reporter announces candidacy for US Senate

Christina Pascucci. | Photo courtesy of Christina Pascucci/X

Christina Pascucci, who worked as a TV news reporter for KTLA5 and Fox11, announced her candidacy Wednesday for U.S. Senate.

The 38-year-old Democrat is running for the seat Dianne Feinstein had in the U.S. Senate until her death last month.

“This election will be a choice between how it’s been done, and how it can be,” Pascucci said in a statement. “I’m joining this race because I think that our challenges here in California, and across the globe, deserve a kind of leadership that puts people over politics. I hope you will join me in this fight.

“Voters are disappointed by the polarization and partisan fighting they see in California, and across the nation. We need aspirational leaders now who will bring America back to its ideals. Washington is in dire need of a heavy dose of truth. I am the person to bring it.”

A political newcomer, Pascucci described herself as a “lifelong Californian, a tireless community activist” and a “renowned journalist” who has reported from more than 100 countries, including war zones in Ukraine and “conflict areas around the globe.”

She touted her advocacy on behalf of migrants, noting that her mother immigrated to the United States “with the dream of giving her children a better future.” She also cited her wok on behalf of mental health awareness, foster youth and homeless families.

She also announced she is pregnant.

Pascucci told Politico she is running as an independent Democrat who aims to be a moderate consensus builder and plans to appeal to Latino and undecided voters.

“I’ve been covering the most pressing issues of California for the past 15 years and watching this race closely, as well as covering it and interviewing some of the candidates,” Pascucci told Politico. “And the more I watched it, the more closely I studied it, I honestly felt dismayed by how it was shaping up. I spoke to a lot of others who felt the same way. Like, this is our future — more of the same.”

The race for the California U.S. Senate seat includes Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Barbara Lee, the top Democrats, and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey, a Republican.

Laphonza Butler was appointed to fill Feinstein’s seat in the Senate by Gov. Gavin Newsom. She will be in office until the term ends in 2024. She has not indicated whether she plans to also run for another term in the seat.