Glendale lab owner to plead guilty to healthcare fraud

A Los Angeles County medical lab owner is expected to plead guilty Thursday to her role in a $214 million fraud scheme involving healthcare services that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and allegedly resulted in false billings to federal programs and theft from pandemic programs.
Lourdes Navarro, 64, of Glendale, has agreed to enter her plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Navarro ran Baldwin Park-based Matias Clinical Laboratory, Inc., also known as Health Care Providers Laboratory, a lab she operated, controlled and managed with her husband Imran Shams. The lab performed COVID-19 screening testing for nursing homes and other facilities with vulnerable elderly populations, as well as primary and secondary schools.
To increase its reimbursements, Navarro allegedly fraudulently added claims for respiratory pathogen panel tests even though ordering providers and facility administrators did not want or need them, according to her plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.
The couple allegedly carried out the scheme to submit false and fraudulent claims to Medicare, the HRSA’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program, and an insurance company for respiratory pathogen panel testing that was not ordered, medically unnecessary, procured through illegal kickbacks and bribes, and ineligible for reimbursement.
Shams, 65, pleaded guilty in January but has not yet been sentenced, according to court documents.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the couple allegedly paid kickbacks to marketers for specimens and test orders and laundered their profits through shell companies and the purchase of real estate, luxury items and personal goods and services.
Shams had been excluded from all participation in Medicare since he and Navarro were convicted in 2000 on felony counts of Medi-Cal fraud, grand theft, money laundering and identity theft, according to court documents.
The couple concealed Shams’ role in the lab and his prior convictions, prosecutors said.