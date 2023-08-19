West Nile infects 2 in Riverside County; spraying set for Hemet

Mosquito spraying. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health

The year’s first two human cases of West Nile virus in Riverside County were announced Friday by health officials.

According to the Riverside University Health System, one of the affected people lives in the western area of Riverside County and required hospitalization. The second person lives in the San Gorgonio Pass area, and is recovering at home.

There were no indications the two cases are related, according to the RUHS.

The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through a mosquito bite, and mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, according to the RUHS.

Health officials emphasized that the overall risk of serious illness to humans is low, but steps to protect against mosquitoes should still be taken.

Most individuals who are infected with the virus will not experience any illness, according to the RUHS, but about one in five infected people develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with a fever due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Elderly individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for serious illness.

“While West Nile is rarely life-threatening, it can occasionally be serious,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

Anyone who becomes ill after mosquito exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

The Riverside County Disease Control office can be reached at 951-358-5107.

Mosquito control treatment scheduled for Tuesday in Hemet

The Riverside County Vector Control Program will conduct a mosquito pesticide-spraying operation in Hemet next week.

According to the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, the spraying will be conducted from 4 to 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of west Thornton Avenue, west of South Cawston Avenue, north of Mustang Way and east of Warren Road. The operation was prompted by a recent positive West Nile virus mosquito test sample.

The pesticide will be applied using truck-mounted sprayers, with the goal of reducing the number of adult mosquitoes. The spraying will be done with the Environmental Protection Agency-approved Aqua-Reslin. Officials said the ultra-low volume ground application will pose low to no risk to the public.

However, to minimize exposure, residents in the area were advised to remain indoors along with their pets, and keep windows closed during and for 15 minutes following the application.

The amount of material sprayed is 0.5 ounces per acre, which ensures that humans, animals, and crops are safe, according to the county. Signs will be posted along the route informing residents of the control efforts.

Residents with questions about the application were encouraged to contact the vector control office at 951-766-9454.