Man reported missing after last being seen in Cerritos

A 32-year-old man who authorities said has a mental health disorder and needs medication was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Cerritos.
Donald Overton was last seen at approximately 7:03 p.m. on the 10800 block of College Place, near Studebaker Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Overton is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Overton or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.