Universal Studios planning ‘Fast & Furious’ roller coaster

Entertainment Jul 12, 2023

Universal Studios backlot tram tour. | Photo by Prayitno (CC BY 2.0)

Universal Studios Hollywood officials Wednesday confirmed plans for a long-rumored outdoor roller coaster based on the “Fast & Furious” film franchise.

In a statement, theme park officials said the ride will be “equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic `Fast & Furious’ universe.”

No specific details about the new attraction were immediately released, with park officials saying only that “construction will soon begin” on the coaster. An opening date was not announced.

Speculation about the attraction has increased in recent months amid coaster- and park-enthusiast groups, some of which posted early conceptual renderings and even videos about the rumored ride — claiming it will be dubbed “Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift” and put riders in spinning cars designed to simulate the feeling of a drifting racecar.

The Southern California News Group reported that the attraction was described in general terms in a county permit application, saying it will start on the theme park’s upper lot, descend to the lower lot and then make its way back up the hill near the “Starway” escalator.

Universal Studios’ famed backlot tram tour already features a “Fast & Furious — Supercharged” attraction that features actors of the film franchise, including star Vin Diesel.

