Help sought finding missing 69-year-old epileptic woman

Missing May 16, 2023
missing, norwalk, epilepsy, epileptic
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought public help Monday to find a missing 69-year-old woman diagnosed with epilepsy and who requires require medical attention.

Valerie South was last seen at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Firestone Boulevard in Norwalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair, perhaps in braids, and blue eyes. South was wearing a hat, a gray/black long-sleeve shirt, blue striped pajama pants and white Crocs shoes, according to the department.

South is presumed to be either in Whittier or Long Beach, and her family is concerned about her well-being and whereabouts, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding South’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

