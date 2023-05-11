fbpx Jacklyn Zeman, Bobbie Spencer on 'General Hospital,' dies at 70
Home / News / The Industry / Jacklyn Zeman, Bobbie Spencer on 'General Hospital,' dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital,’ dies at 70

The Industry May 11, 2023
Jaclyn Zeman. | Photo courtesy of jaclyn.zeman/Instagram
Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday for actress Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed nurse Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer for decades on ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital.”

Zeman died at the age of 70, the show’s producers announced Wednesday night.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman,” executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted. “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” Valentini added. “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

No further details about her death were announced.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress, @JackieZeman,” actor John Stamos tweeted. “I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO.”

Zemen began playing Spencer on “General Hospital” in 1977, after playing another character on ABC’s popular daytime soap “One Life to Live” in 1976 and 1977.

She appeared in several hundred “General Hospital” episodes over the years, on a regular basis until 2010 and on a recurring basis in recent years. The show is taped in Los Angeles.

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the show’s official Twitter account posted. “She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.”

Zeman herself tweeted a video message on April 5 thanking fans for their support as “General Hospital” celebrated its 60th anniversary.

