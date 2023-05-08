14-year-old girl reported missing in Paramount

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Paramount.
Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza was last seen about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Fairton Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Espinoza was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Latina girl weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white pajama pants, and black and white Converse shoes.
The sheriff’s Lakewood station urged anyone with any information regarding Espinoza’s whereabouts to call them at 562-623-3500.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.