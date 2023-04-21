2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alhambra

Two people were found dead inside an Alhambra home from an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday.
Police detectives responded to the 900 block of North Almansor Street, south of Huntington Drive and east of North Atlantic Boulevard, Thursday around 4:30 p.m. after a resident requested a welfare check at a house because the occupants had been unreachable for several days, according to Alhambra Police Sgt. Micheal Montano.
The detectives found the bodies of a man and woman in their mid-50s. The back door was unlocked and there were no signs of forced entry, Montano said.
Law enforcement agencies worked collaboratively to investigate what appeared to be a murder-suicide, with preliminary evidence suggesting the man killed the woman, then himself. However, police did not provide information about a possible cause of death, nor disclose whether a weapon was located at the scene.
The relationship of the two people was not immediately known.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Alhambra Police Department’s Investigation Bureau at 626-570-5157.