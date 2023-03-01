fbpx UCLA Health receives $25.3 million for street medicine program
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / UCLA Health receives $25.3 million for street medicine program

UCLA Health receives $25.3 million for street medicine program

Health Mar 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Chris Radcliff/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
share with

UCLA Health has received a $25.3 million, two-year state grant to expand its health care program for people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, officials announced Wednesday.

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs, identify barriers to care and expand access to a variety of services in collaboration with other caregivers, social service agencies, health plans and the state.

Funding from the California Department of Health Care Services will also be used to develop and implement records management and communication systems allowing the UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative and other street medicine teams to coordinate care provided to unhoused people.

“We are grateful for the state’s support of our effort to leverage partnerships and provide high-quality, equitable health care to a highly underserved population,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System.

“We’re eager to build on our considerable progress with the UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative, a program that reflects our broader commitment to improving community health by providing care outside the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”

The grant is part of California’s effort to transform Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid, the federal government’s public health insurance program for those with limited income. The state effort, known as CalAIM, emphasizes preventive, personalized medicine and greater coordination among a network of health partners providing equitable care.

The collaborative provides free care to those who might not otherwise have access. About 85% of UCLA emergency room visits made by people experiencing homelessness are due to primary- or urgent-care conditions that could be prevented or treated in the community, according to UCLA Health.

More from Health

Health Feb 28, 2023
share with
LA County adds 15 more COVID-related deaths, 921 new cases by
Health Feb 27, 2023
share with
LA County reports 34 COVID deaths, over 2,100 new infections by
Health Feb 27, 2023
share with
More than 11% of Americans may not be receiving the mental health care they need, data shows by
Health Feb 25, 2023
share with
Orange County’s COVID stats remain stable; death toll increases by
Health Feb 25, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: Patients drop to under 700, more deaths logged by
Health Feb 23, 2023
share with
LA County to consider lifting COVID emergency declarations by
More
Skip to content