Kings trade goaltender Jonathan Quick to Columbus Blue Jackets

Jonathan Quick receives the NHL's playoff MVP award from Commissioner Gary Bettman in 2012 when Quick led the Kings to their first of two Stanley Cup championships. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Los Angeles Kings have traded goalie Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in a deal that was announced Wednesday.

The Kings also sent a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 to the Blue Jackets in the trade.

Quick was the goaltender for the Kings during their Stanley Cup championship seasons in 2012 and 2014. He is the franchise leader in games played (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57).

The 37-year-old Quick is in the final year of a contract and spent 16 years with the Kings. He won the Conn Smythe trophy in 2012 and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy twice.

The Kings thanked Quick in a tweet Tuesday.

“On the biggest stages … Under the brightest lights … You performed like no other … The fiercest competitor … A legacy that will never diminish. Thank you Jonathan.”

Quick was the backup to Pheonix Copley against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. The Kings won the game, 6-5, in a shootout.

“Jonathan Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup winner who has been an outstanding goaltender in our league for a long time and this deal provides us with draft capital that will be valuable as we move forward as an organization,” Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen told Sportsnet. “It’s never easy to trade players like Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo as they have been exceptional Blue Jackets but given our current position these moves were in our club’s best interest. They are wonderful individuals, and we will always appreciate the contributions they made while they were here.”

Quick is 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and has one shutout. He has an .876 save percentage with the Kings this season.

Korpisalo is 10-11-3 with a 3.06 goals against average and a .914 save percentage with the Blue Jackets this season. He is on a one-year contract for $1.3 million.