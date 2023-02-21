fbpx Man charged with murder in road rage shooting of Riverside dad
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Man charged with murder in road rage shooting of Riverside dad

Man charged with murder in road rage shooting of Riverside dad

Crime Feb 21, 2023
Jose Juan Escobedo. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside Police Department
by
share with

A 64-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a Riverside motorist during a road rage confrontation, firing a bullet that narrowly missed one of the victim’s children before killing him, was charged with murder Tuesday.

Jose Juan Escobedo was additionally charged with four felony counts, two each of willful child cruelty and one each of attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle, according to court records. He was also facing sentence enhancing allegations of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Escobedo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for the slaying of 25-year-old Sergio Oporto of Riverside. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

According to Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department, shortly before 4 p.m. Feb. 3, Oporto, his girlfriend and their 4-year-old and 3-month old children were driving along East La Cadena Drive when Escobedo allegedly began tailing them closely, angered for reasons still under investigation.

“As they neared the intersection of La Cadena and Citrus Street, the suspect vehicle pulled alongside them,” Railsback said. “The driver appeared to be angry (and) pulled out a firearm, then fired a single gunshot into the car. The bullet penetrated the passenger side of the victim’s car, over the seated 3-month-old child, striking Mr. Oporto in the head.”

Escobedo immediately fled the scene, the police spokesman alleged.

He said paramedics arrived moments later and found Oporto clinging to life. The victim was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he remained in a coma before dying Feb. 10.

The children and their mom were not injured.

Homicide detectives began piecing together evidence collected at the scene and elsewhere, developing leads that ultimately pointed to Escobedo as the alleged shooter, according to Railsback.

More from Crime

Crime Feb 20, 2023
share with
LASD arrests man for allegedly killing Bishop David O’Connell by
Crime Feb 20, 2023
share with
Reports: Arrest made in shooting death of LA auxiliary bishop by
shooting shot
Crime Feb 18, 2023
share with
Multiple shooting incidents reported this week in LA area by
Crime Feb 18, 2023
share with
South Los Angeles gang member pleads guilty to running drug ring by
Crime Feb 17, 2023
share with
Ex-Riverside resident charged in shootings of 2 at LA synagogues by
Crime Feb 17, 2023
share with
Ex-OC deputy charged with showing girl violent pornography by
More
Skip to content