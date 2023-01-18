fbpx Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Alhambra
Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Alhambra

San Gabriel Valley Jan 18, 2023
| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend.

The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said.

Timoteo Casarez, 39, of Alhambra died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Alhambra police in the investigation. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on this Alhambra shooting death case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

