fbpx Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters

Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters

The Industry Jan 03, 2023
A Golden Globe Award. | Photo courtesy of godenglobes/Twitter
by
share with

Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Porter were among the first group of presenters announced Tuesday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will return to a live ceremony next week following a one-year hiatus over the event sponsor’s ethical and membership standards.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, other Golden Globe presenters set to take part in the Jan. 10 ceremony are Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan.

Pianist Chloe Flower is also scheduled to perform during the Golden Globe telecast.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. During the event, Eddie Murphy will be presented with the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recognizing his contributions to the film industry.

Last year’s Golden Globes telecast was canceled by NBC following revelations of the HFPA’s long-term lack of diversity and questions about its ethical standards. The awards were instead announced during a mostly private, sparsely attended event.

Following a year-long overhaul of the HFPA’s membership and management structure, the Globes will return to NBC. According to the organization, the HFPA has revamped its leadership, bylaws and membership, adding more than 100 new voters to its ranks — more than doubling the organization’s previous size.

More from The Industry

LA County Jan 03, 2023
share with
Then-teenage ‘Romeo and Juliet’ stars sue Paramount over nudity by
Impact Jan 02, 2023
share with
Celluloid Ceiling study shows women remain underrepresented by
LA County Jan 02, 2023
share with
Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at 74 by
LA County Dec 30, 2022
share with
South Bay man who allegedly used Desilu name pleads not guilty by
Los Angeles Dec 29, 2022
share with
‘Rust’ assistant director takes aim at Alec Baldwin countersuit by
The Industry Dec 29, 2022
share with
‘Wednesday’ adds another week to Netflix top TV viewers streak by
More
Skip to content