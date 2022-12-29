fbpx Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Pasadena Independent / Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

Pasadena Independent Dec 29, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the city of Pasadena
by
share with

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena.

Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy.

The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a serious danger to society,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hernandez is tentatively set to be arraigned next Wednesday at the Pasadena courthouse.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue in connection with a report of a “fight” at about 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the parking lot suffering from head trauma,” police said in a statement. “Paramedics from the Pasadena Fire Department attempted lifesaving medical treatment.”

Monroy, 60, of Pasadena was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is still pending on Monroy, according to records from the coroner’s office.

Hernandez was arrested later that evening on suspicion of murder by Pasadena police and is being held on $2 million bail, jail records show.

More from Pasadena Independent

Community Dec 29, 2022
share with
Beef Bowl set to resume after two-year hiatus by
News Dec 28, 2022
share with
San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief by
Crime Dec 23, 2022
share with
Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena by
Crime Dec 22, 2022
share with
Suspect leads police on bizarre chase through San Gabriel Valley by
Health Dec 20, 2022
share with
COVID: Pasadena health officials ‘strongly recommend’ masking by
Community Dec 19, 2022
share with
B-2 stealth bomber will miss Rose Parade, but B-1Bs ready to fly in by
More
Skip to content