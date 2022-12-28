fbpx West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

Los Angeles Dec 28, 2022

LAFD paramedic truck. | Photo by emilyd10 (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms.

The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.

The building was cleared out “in an abundance of caution,” after the small amount of mercury spilled on the floor and wall of one room, Stewart told City News Service. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

No one was exposed to the mercury but authorities wanted to ensure the HVAC system did not spread any hazardous vapors, she said.

The facility performs outpatient procedures and some patients were recovering from anesthesia and procedures when the evacuations were ordered, Stewart said. The number of patients affected was not immediately available.

More from Los Angeles

Crime Dec 28, 2022
share with
$50K reward offered for info on driver in South LA street takeover by
Art Dec 28, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5 by
law and justice
Business Dec 27, 2022
share with
Guard says her firing was for complaints about lax COVID protocols by
LA County Dec 27, 2022
share with
Biden OKs renaming post offices in Compton, LA for fallen vets by
Crime Dec 27, 2022
share with
Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover by
Los Angeles Dec 27, 2022
share with
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks second term, says there’s ‘more work to be done’ by
More
Skip to content