West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms.
The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.
The building was cleared out “in an abundance of caution,” after the small amount of mercury spilled on the floor and wall of one room, Stewart told City News Service. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene.
No one was exposed to the mercury but authorities wanted to ensure the HVAC system did not spread any hazardous vapors, she said.
The facility performs outpatient procedures and some patients were recovering from anesthesia and procedures when the evacuations were ordered, Stewart said. The number of patients affected was not immediately available.