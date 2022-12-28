OC sex crimes: Assault, child luring, child molestation

| Photo courtesy of Pxfuel

A 25-year-old registered sex offender wearing a GPS monitor was arrested in connection with an assault on a woman Wednesday in Garden Grove.

The attack occurred at 9:11 a.m. in the 11200 block of Magnolia Street, near Magnolia Park, according to Detective Sgt. Mark Lord.

“The victim was walking in the area and was approached from behind by the suspect,” Lord said. “The suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect fled with the victim giving chase. The victim caught up to the suspect and a confrontation ensued.”

The suspect ran away again but investigators determined he was registered sex offender Jerry Matilde, required to wear an ankle GPS bracelet, which led investigators to him in Huntington Beach. He was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail.

Witnesses or any potential sex assault victims were asked to call investigators at 714-741-5800.

In Fullerton, 57-year-old man suspected of attempting to lure a teen for sex was arrested Wednesday.

Police were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue, near Brookhurst Road, regarding a man contacting a 14-year-old to engage in sex acts and sending the victim lewd photographs, police said.

Police said they lacked enough evidence to take John Gradney into custody then, but were able to get enough evidence to arrest him Wednesday, police said.

Gradney was booked on suspicion of contacting with a minor with the intent to have sex and sending harmful matter to seduce a minor. He was being held in Fullerton’s jail on $100,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators regarding Gradney was asked to call Detective Eric Garcia at 714-738-6759. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

In Buena Park, a convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls.

Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.

One girl was touched on her bicep, another was touched on the hips and the defendant reached into her pockets, and the third girl’s buttocks were touched, according to the complaint.

Reeves was convicted of robbery in January 2014, according court records.

Messages left with police and prosecutors were not immediately returned.