fbpx Long Beach fire command staff to serve as chief in rotation
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Long Beach / Long Beach fire command staff to serve as chief in rotation

Long Beach fire command staff to serve as chief in rotation

Long Beach Dec 28, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department/Facebook
by
share with

Sworn members of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff will serve as acting fire chief in rotation as the search to fill the position continues, city officials announced Wednesday.

“The deputy and assistant chiefs of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff understand the daily and big picture needs of the department and our community,” City Manager Tom Modica said in a statement. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to lead our amazing Fire Department sworn and civilian staff, as they already do, to keep our community safe as we look for the next permanent chief.”

Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement last month. Friday will be his last day on the job.

“I’d like to thank Chief Espino for his dedication to the Long Beach community through his decades of service,” Modica said. “His leadership and achievements will be felt for many years to come. I wish him the best in retirement.”

The city’s recruitment process for the next permanent chief is likely to conclude in February, Modica said.

Rotating members of the command staff is common practice when the chief is unavailable, according to the agency. As acting fire chief, the members of the command staff will be accountable for the administration, management and efficient operations of all department resources, Modica said.

The acting chief is also required to respond to emergencies as necessary and assume incident command of emergency operations.

More from Long Beach

Art Dec 28, 2022
share with
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5 by
Crime Dec 27, 2022
share with
Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw by
Crime Dec 27, 2022
share with
Authorities seek public’s help in locating identity theft suspect by
Long Beach Dec 27, 2022
share with
Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness by
Community Dec 27, 2022
share with
Kwanzaa celebrations set for Hollywood, Long Beach by
Business Dec 23, 2022
share with
Long Beach seeks proposals for housing funding, rent vouchers by
More
Skip to content