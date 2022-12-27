fbpx Authorities chase stolen vehicle from Orange County to Altadena
Home / News / Crime / Authorities chase stolen vehicle from Orange County to Altadena

Authorities chase stolen vehicle from Orange County to Altadena

Crime Dec 27, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
by
share with

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and First streets downtown, Kimball said. The suspect was taken into custody.

Descriptions of the stolen vehicle, suspect and speeds reached were not immediately available.

