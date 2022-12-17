More Taylor Swift fans join lawsuit against Ticketmaster
More than 200 additional Taylor Swift fans have been added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, committed fraud and in its Eras Tour ticket presale.
An amended complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court brings the total number of plaintiffs to about 255, compared to about 50 in the original suit brought Dec. 5. The amended suit alleges the ticketing platform monopolizes primary and secondary markets and engages in price discrimination and price fixing.
The newly added plaintiffs include Kristen Newman of Escondido, Maribel Serrao of Long Beach, Xiao Sebastien Sang of Cerritos and Danielle Munoz of Jurupa Valley.
“Ticketmaster breached the contract by failing to actually provide the proper presale it promised,” according to the revised complaint, which seeks $2,500 for every violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, a statute that prohibits false advertising and illegal business practices.
The various problems with the presale “led to the disaster that was the Taylor Swift The Eras tour ticket sale,” the suit states. “Ticketmaster was responsible for addressing every issue. Ticketmaster either intended for this to happen from the beginning or knew these issues were present, yet Ticketmaster intentionally made no mention of this and hid information from buyers, including plaintiffs.”
Ticketmaster has not yet filed court papers in response to the suit.