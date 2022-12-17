fbpx More Taylor Swift fans join lawsuit against Ticketmaster
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / More Taylor Swift fans join lawsuit against Ticketmaster

More Taylor Swift fans join lawsuit against Ticketmaster

The Industry Dec 17, 2022
Taylor Swift performs in Australia in 2012. | Photo courtesy of Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
share with

More than 200 additional Taylor Swift fans have been added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, committed fraud and in its Eras Tour ticket presale.

An amended complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court brings the total number of plaintiffs to about 255, compared to about 50 in the original suit brought Dec. 5. The amended suit alleges the ticketing platform monopolizes primary and secondary markets and engages in price discrimination and price fixing.

The newly added plaintiffs include Kristen Newman of Escondido, Maribel Serrao of Long Beach, Xiao Sebastien Sang of Cerritos and Danielle Munoz of Jurupa Valley.

“Ticketmaster breached the contract by failing to actually provide the proper presale it promised,” according to the revised complaint, which seeks $2,500 for every violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, a statute that prohibits false advertising and illegal business practices.

The various problems with the presale “led to the disaster that was the Taylor Swift The Eras tour ticket sale,” the suit states. “Ticketmaster was responsible for addressing every issue. Ticketmaster either intended for this to happen from the beginning or knew these issues were present, yet Ticketmaster intentionally made no mention of this and hid information from buyers, including plaintiffs.”

Ticketmaster has not yet filed court papers in response to the suit.

More from The Industry

film awards
Riverside County Dec 17, 2022
share with
‘ET’ anchors Frazier, Turner to co-host Palm Springs Film Awards by
Crime Dec 17, 2022
share with
Tory Lanez trial jurors hear recorded interview of key witness by
Long Beach Dec 16, 2022
share with
‘Rust’ prop master wants out of Alec Baldwin countersuit by
Los Angeles Dec 15, 2022
share with
Trevor Noah set to host Grammy Awards for 3rd year in a row by
Crime Dec 14, 2022
share with
Harvey Weinstein jury pauses deliberations until next week by
Crime Dec 14, 2022
share with
Man charged for attacking Dave Chappelle pleads no contest by
More
Skip to content