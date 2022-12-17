‘ET’ anchors Frazier, Turner to co-host Palm Springs Film Awards

| Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival announced Friday that Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” will co-host next month’s Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The film awards will be held Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 North Avenida Caballeros, according to a statement from the film awards.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with ET having both of their on-air anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner join us as co-hosts,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “They will have big shoes to fill, but I know they will make this a fun and memorable evening!”

Matzner said that Mary Hart has hosted the film awards for the past 18 years, but can’t do this year because of her schedule.

The new hosts, Frazier and Turner both joined ET in September 2014 — Frazier as a co-host and Turner as a correspondent — and since then, both have won six Emmy Awards with the news broadcasting news magazine, according to film award officials. Turner became a co-host in 2021.

“For nearly 20 years, ET has kicked off our award season coverage with the Palm Springs International Film Festival,” ET Executive Producer Erin Johnson. “This star-studded event is one of our favorites, and we are thrilled that in 2023, Kevin and Nischelle will host the gala.”

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held from Jan. 5-16, 2023.