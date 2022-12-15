fbpx Trevor Noah set to host Grammy Awards for 3rd year in a row
Trevor Noah set to host Grammy Awards for 3rd year in a row

The Industry Dec 15, 2022
Trevor Noah. | Photo courtesy of Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic/Recording Academy
Trevor Noah has a new, albeit familiar gig.

Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row, it was announced Thursday. He will also serve as a producer on the show.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream live on demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023.

Noah, the former host of “The Daily Show,” made the announcement on social media. He was also featured on this year’s Billboard Grammy Voter Guide.

The Grammy Awards will be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

