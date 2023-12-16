fbpx Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles
Home / News / Missing / Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles

Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles

Missing Dec 16, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 23-year-old man who authorities say has epilepsy was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Los Angeles.

Malachi Middlebrooks last had contact with his family at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Middlebrooks is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Middlebrooks or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

