Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles

A 23-year-old man who authorities say has epilepsy was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Los Angeles.
Malachi Middlebrooks last had contact with his family at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Middlebrooks is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Middlebrooks or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.