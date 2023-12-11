LASD seeks missing Hawthorne woman, suffering from dementia

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing Sunday in Hawthorne.
Amandita Baum was last seen in the 4800 block of 131st Street. around 12:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Baum is white. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes, the LASD reports. Baum was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.