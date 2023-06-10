More victims sought in alleged sexual assault in Long Beach; suspect arrested

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Long Beach sidewalk and police believe there could be other victims.
Officers responded to the alleged attack at Atlantic Avenue and Market Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the teenage was walking on the sidewalk when she was allegedly approached from behind by Nabil Shaheed and sexually assaulted before resisting a kidnapping attempt by yelling for help, police said.
Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail arrested and booked Shaheed Thursday around 7:30 p.m. at the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment with intent to commit rape, one count of kidnapping and another count of kidnap with intent to rape, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.
Police presume there are possibly additional victims who have not come forward, and have released a public image of Shaheed.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged sexual assault or victims who may want to come forward is urged to contact the LBPD Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.