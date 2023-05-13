fbpx 69-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Whittier
Home / News / Missing / 69-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Whittier

69-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Whittier

Missing May 13, 2023
Type 2 diabetes, Whittier, missing
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 69-year-old woman who authorities said is a Type 2 diabetic and dependent on medication was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Whittier.

Martites Rabaja Abad was last seen at 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 14700 block of Whittier Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Abad is Asian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, tan pants and a rainbow headband.

Anyone who has seen Abad or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

