Man reported missing from Westchester area

Man reported missing from Westchester area

Missing May 09, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a man who went missing a week ago in the Westchester area.

Colm Michael Croghan, 48, was last seen near Los Angeles International Airport on May 2, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Croghan is white, 6-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar across the back of his head.

“His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help,” the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

