Woman with history of strokes reported missing in Norwalk

A 73-year-old woman who authorities said has a history of strokes and high blood pressure was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Norwalk.
Patricia Ann Bruemmer was last seen at noon near Firestone Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Bruemmer was described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 159 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Authorities said she may be driving a tan 2004 Honda CR-V SUV with a California license plate 5FAK424.
Anyone who has seen Bruemmer or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.