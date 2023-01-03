LASD detectives search for 88-year-old man who went missing

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives were searching Tuesday for an 88-year-old man who went missing in Cerritos.
Byung Soon Oh was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday on the 19500 block of Albert Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Oh is described as Korean, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and tan pants.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.