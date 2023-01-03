fbpx LASD detectives search for 88-year-old man who went missing
Home / News / Missing / LASD detectives search for 88-year-old man who went missing

LASD detectives search for 88-year-old man who went missing

Missing Jan 03, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives were searching Tuesday for an 88-year-old man who went missing in Cerritos.

Byung Soon Oh was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday on the 19500 block of Albert Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Oh is described as Korean, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More
