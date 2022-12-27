fbpx Missing: Woman suffering from depression last seen in Valencia
Missing: Woman suffering from depression last seen in Valencia

Missing Dec 27, 2022
missing, Valencia, depression
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a 45-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Valencia.

Johanna Swanson was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Swanson was described as white, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short, straight brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants, and an engagement ring/wedding band.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Swanson’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Skip to content