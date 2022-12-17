fbpx Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park
Home / News / Missing / Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park

Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park

Missing Dec 17, 2022
missing, echo park, silver alert
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
A 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park has been found, authorities said Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not release a time or say where Alejandrino Baligad was found.

Baligad had last been seen at approximately 11 a.m. Friday near North Benton Way and Sunset Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the LAPD.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Updated Dec. 17, 2022, 11:56 a.m.

