LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village
LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village

Missing Dec 07, 2022
Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village.

Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.

Casillas was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Casillas’ whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

