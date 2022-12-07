LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in Baldwin Village.
Leticia Casillas was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in what it called a “critical missing” case.
Casillas was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Casillas’ whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.