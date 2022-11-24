fbpx LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

Crime Nov 24, 2022
gun, firearm
Handgun silencer. | Photo courtesy of Kintetsubuffalo, Mono/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.

LA District Attorney George Gascón issued a press release saying that any device intended to silence or muffle a firearm is illegal, and that anyone attempting to circumvent the law by purchasing such an item overseas would be held accountable.

LAPD police Chief Michel Moore told KTLA5 that the circumstances of this investigation trouble him given the responsibilities of the involved detective.

The DA’s office said Walden was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer.

More from Crime

Arcadia Weekly Nov 25, 2022
share with
Driver arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing into Arcadia store by
CHP
Crime Nov 25, 2022
share with
Black Friday to include increased CHP efforts against retail theft by
lewd texts, student, Tustin, Foothill High School, teacher arrested
Crime Nov 24, 2022
share with
Tustin teacher jailed for alleged lewd text messages with minor by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Police ID man wanted in July shooting of 2 tourists in Venice by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Plea hearing on illegal sports betting delayed for ex-Dodger Puig by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Police commission: LAPD officer violated policy in NoHo shooting by
More
Skip to content