Man murdered on Los Angeles bus bench in October, LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of 20-year-old Pablo Aaron Garcia. | Photos courtesy of LAPD

A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.

They requested an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel performed medical treatment, and Garcia was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the suspect and victim appear to have been involved in an altercation, after which the suspect approached the victim as he sat on a bus bench and shot him.

Photos of suspect vehicle. | Photos courtesy of LAPD

No information about the suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the death was asked to call the Central Bureau Homicide squad at 213-996-4143. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.