Report holds SoCal Edison responsible for Fairview Fire in Hemet

The Fairview Fire destroys homes in Hemet. | Photo courtesy of Cal Fire/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Southern California Edison is responsible for the 2022 Fairview Fire near Hemet which killed two people and burned more than 28,000 acres, according to a report published Wednesday.

A report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection obtained by the Washington Post determined that because of a sag in one of SCE’s electrical lines near Fairview Avenue in Hemet, the wire came into contact with a communication line below it and caused a flurry of sparks, igniting flammable vegetation nearby.

The report has not been made public.

The California Public Utilities Commission encourages utilities to temporarily shut down power to specific areas at risk of a wildfire, known as a public safety power shutoff. But despite the presence of strong winds and extreme heat conditions ripe for an inferno, the Cal Fire report said, SCE power lines remained energized that day, according to the Post.

“It was determined the SCE energized overhead electrical line contacted a Frontier communication line that was suspended underneath the electrical lines,” the report states, according to the Post. “This caused a shower of sparks, which caused the fire.”

Southern California Edison has previously denied any allegations of its involvement in the fire.

David Eisenhauer, Southern California Edison’s, senior manager corporate communications & philanthropy, told the Post Wednesday that the company “cooperated with Cal Fire during its review of the fire, and we’re examining their latest report.”

“Our hearts are with the community and the people who suffered losses in the Fairview Fire,” Eisenhauer said.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2022, on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. It caused two deaths and destroyed at least 36 structures, according to the unified command that fought the fire. Two first responders were reported injured and eight additional structures were reported damaged by the fire.