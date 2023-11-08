fbpx Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager

Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager

Sports Nov 08, 2023
Ron Washington. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Angels / X
by
share with

The Los Angeles Angels Wednesday announced the hiring of Ron Washington as the team’s next manager, replacing the ousted Phil Nevin.

Washington, 71, has been the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves for the past seven seasons. He was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, leading that team to American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

Nevin and the team parted ways in October. Nevin took over the team in June of last year following the firing of Joe Maddon amid a 14-game losing streak. Nevin was originally hired in 2022 as the team’s third-base coach.

Under Nevin, the team posted a 119-149 record.

The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014.

Washington will have to do some hiring when he takes over. Angels General Manager Perry Minasian told reporters Tuesday that pitching coach Matt Wise, hitting coach Marcus Thames and catching coach Drew Butera had all left the team to join the Chicago White Sox staff. He said strength-and-conditioning coaches Matt Tenney and Adam Auer were also leaving the organization.

More from Sports

Arcadia Weekly Nov 08, 2023
share with
Namesake of Cody’s Wish dies at 17, day after memorable Breeders’ Cup win by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 06, 2023
share with
White Abarrio wins Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park by
Los Angeles Nov 06, 2023
share with
USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 03, 2023
share with
Thousands expected at Santa Anita for 2-day Breeders’ Cup Championships by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 02, 2023
share with
Breeders’ Cup horse euthanized days after injury at Santa Anita by
Sports Nov 01, 2023
share with
Former NBA MVP James Harden officially becomes a Clipper by
More
Skip to content