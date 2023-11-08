Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager

The Los Angeles Angels Wednesday announced the hiring of Ron Washington as the team’s next manager, replacing the ousted Phil Nevin.
Washington, 71, has been the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves for the past seven seasons. He was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, leading that team to American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.
Nevin and the team parted ways in October. Nevin took over the team in June of last year following the firing of Joe Maddon amid a 14-game losing streak. Nevin was originally hired in 2022 as the team’s third-base coach.
Under Nevin, the team posted a 119-149 record.
The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014.
Washington will have to do some hiring when he takes over. Angels General Manager Perry Minasian told reporters Tuesday that pitching coach Matt Wise, hitting coach Marcus Thames and catching coach Drew Butera had all left the team to join the Chicago White Sox staff. He said strength-and-conditioning coaches Matt Tenney and Adam Auer were also leaving the organization.