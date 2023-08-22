4 amazing Labor Day weekend getaway plans

By Renee Martin

How we all love Labor Day – a day that should be filled with love, friends, and family. Did you know that 66% of Americans barbeque on Labor Day weekend? That’s a lot of delicious food.

As the summer’s “last hurrah” approaches, many people also look forward to a Labor Day weekend getaway. For those who haven’t made their plans yet, there’s no time like now!

So, what is Labor Day, and why do we celebrate it?

Labor Day in America is a celebration of all the contributions working Americans have made toward the well-being and prosperity of the United States and its economy.

So, when is Labor Day weekend in 2023?

This year, Labor Day is on September 4th, Monday. This means that the Labor Day weekend will kick off on September 2 and go on till Monday, September 4th.

If you are looking for a few fun things to do or places to go on Labor Day Weekend, look no further. Way.com has some of the best activities around the USA to help you relax and celebrate.

Why you should plan your Labor Day weekend getaway early

So far this summer, both Memorial Day and Fourth of July have brought with them some of the busiest airport crowds in years. This trend will quite likely continue as the unofficial end of summer approaches. To make sure that your Labor Day weekend getaway goes smoothly, you should start planning now!

Labor Day weekend getaway ideas

Black Hills, South Dakota

The Black Hills provide chances for outdoor excursions and history fans and animal lovers. This highly wooded area in the southwest part of South Dakota has dazzling lakes, waterfalls, and animals. You won’t be able to see and do everything in three days. So if you must choose, go to Custer State Park. It is one of the largest state parks in the country, with miles of scenic hiking trails.

Don’t miss the iconic Scenic Needles Highway with its distinctive rock formations and tranquil lakes for swimming, fishing, and paddle boating. There’s also an array of wildlife, such as wild burros, bison, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and elk. Mount Rushmore, a sculptural achievement commemorating four presidents, sits just outside the park. Travel less than an hour north to Deadwood to immerse yourself in Old West heritage. The popular HBO series “Deadwood” was filmed here, and there are also notable museums, gaming, and other attractions.

Adirondacks, New York

If you want to take a deep breath of clean air, you should move out of New York City and into upstate New York. You should earmark an entire day to explore the Wild Walk. It is a network of wooden bridges that winds its way through Adirondack Park. It serves as a “High Line of the Forest,” providing breathtaking views of the local flora and fauna.

You can also check out the area’s fun, low-key events. First, visit the Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room at Lake George and sample some of the region’s finest wines. Next, visit Fort Ticonderoga to learn about its history. Stroll through its gardens. You could also trek the Carillon Battlefield route, which offers stunning vistas of Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Martha’s Vineyard, located seven miles from the Cape Cod shore, has long been a favored weekend getaway for east coasters. The “Vineyard” is the vacation home of many celebrities. Vineyard Haven, the popular primary port, greets passengers off the ferries and has a large variety of shops.

Pizza and ice cream parlors may be found in Oak Bluffs, while Edgartown is known for its shops, majestic whaling captains’ houses, and quaint inns. The little fishing town of Menemsha has the most real vibe. You’ll have your selection of fresh seafood in various colorful seafood shacks around the port. You may also enjoy just watching the draggers come in with their nets as fishermen and lobstermen unload their catches.

Martha’s Vineyard also holds the annual Labor Day Weekend Festival, which features Island Artisans with distinctive furniture, apparel, pottery, jewelry, and fine art manufactured by some of the island’s best artists.

Sonoma County, California

Sonoma County has swiftly caught up to the more renowned Napa in recent years, thanks to a superb cuisine culture complementing its established wine sector. What’s more, you’ll find a significantly more local atmosphere here. However, if you prefer the ultra-manicured experience, Napa Valley is a short drive away. Great food is always thriving—and increasing.

Restaurant favorites including SingleThread, Barndiva, and Valette have lately been joined by Matheson, an ambitious tri-level farm-to-table business from chef Dustin Valette (of Valette). There’s also Little Saint, a plant-based restaurant from the team of SingleThread. The Montage Healdsburg, located on more than 200 acres of vineyards and boasting facilities such as an 11,500-square-foot spa, is the hip new kid in town.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.