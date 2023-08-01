Port of LA recycling facility marks sustainability milestone

Officials Tuesday marked a sustainability milestone for a recycling facility at the Port of Los Angeles — 5 million tons of scrap metal shipped overseas with the use of an all-electric, zero-emisisons crane since its installation in 2017.

“The Port of Los Angeles is steadfast in its commitment to achieving zero emissions,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the port, said in a statement regarding the crane at the SA Recycling facility on Terminal Island.

“As California leads the charge, the rest of the country and the world look to us for guidance in adopting cleaner and greener practices. The realization of a zero-emissions port is a goal of utmost importance to all of us here today, and we are proud to take this crucial step toward a sustainable future.”

The port’s goal is to achieve zero-emissions operations by 2035, according to a statement from officials.

SA operates some 130 recycling centers, including 25 shredders, across multiple states. Last year, its Port of L.A. facility exported more than 900,000 metric tons of recycled metal, making it one of the top five exports at the nation’s busiest port, officials said.

Installation of the 439-ton crane, a Liebherr 550, cost $6.3 million in 2017, and was made possible through joint efforts of SA, the port and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone of handling 5 million tons of recycled metals with our all-electric crane at the Port of Los Angeles,” Moises Figueroa, regional general manager at SA Recycling, said in a statement.

“This achievement showcases our commitment to environmental stewardship and supports the Port of Los Angeles’ position as a global leader in clean port technology.”

The company said its ultimate goal is to achieve zero waste by recycling a wide array of materials, including cars, appliances, plumbing fixtures, electrical wire, aluminum cans and other household recyclables.