fbpx Port of LA seeks public input for study regarding recycling facility
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Port of LA seeks public input for study regarding recycling facility

Port of LA seeks public input for study regarding recycling facility

News Mar 30, 2023
Port of LA. | Photo courtesy of Wknight94/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
by
share with

The Port of Los Angeles is taking steps Thursday to allow for the continued operation of a scrap metal recycling facility.

Port officials released a notice of preparation/initial study on Thursday of a draft subsequent environmental impact report to amend an existing permit to allow for the facility’s continued operation.

An amendment to permit No. 750 will be considered as it relates to the port-certified 1996 Hugo Neu-Proler lease renewal EIR for SA Recycling. The primary objective of the proposed amendment is to allow for an additional 10 years of continued operation of the SA Recycling project — without any changes in the use or scope of the facility’s current operations.

Hugo Neu-Proler operated scrap metal recycling, processing and export operations at the Port of Los Angeles from 1962 to 2007, when it was purchased by SA Recycling, according to a statement from port officials.

The notice of preparation/initial study is available for review at the port’s website at bit.ly/3lXoMVB. The purpose of the study is to garner feedback from the community, which helps identify any potential environmental impacts and suggest possible alternatives for the project that can be incorporated into the subsequent EIR to reduce potential impacts as required under state law.

The Port of Los Angeles will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the study on April 11 at 5 p.m. No registration is required and simultaneous Spanish translation services will be provided. Comment letters may be emailed to ceqacomments@portla.org and be titled “SA Recycling Amendment to Permit No. 750 Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail during the 30-day public review period through April 28, and sent to:

Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes St., San Pedro, CA 90731

More from News

News Mar 30, 2023
share with
Vietnam War monument dedicated at Nixon Library by
Crime Mar 30, 2023
share with
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas convicted in federal corruption trial by
Health Mar 30, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County to lift COVID-19 emergency declarations by
missing, lancaster, teen
LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
40-year-old intellectually disabled man goes missing in Carson by
Business Mar 30, 2023
share with
Riverside supervisors: Ambulance service must improve or face contract change by
More
Skip to content