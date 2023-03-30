Port of LA seeks public input for study regarding recycling facility

Port of LA. | Photo courtesy of Wknight94/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The Port of Los Angeles is taking steps Thursday to allow for the continued operation of a scrap metal recycling facility.

Port officials released a notice of preparation/initial study on Thursday of a draft subsequent environmental impact report to amend an existing permit to allow for the facility’s continued operation.

An amendment to permit No. 750 will be considered as it relates to the port-certified 1996 Hugo Neu-Proler lease renewal EIR for SA Recycling. The primary objective of the proposed amendment is to allow for an additional 10 years of continued operation of the SA Recycling project — without any changes in the use or scope of the facility’s current operations.

Hugo Neu-Proler operated scrap metal recycling, processing and export operations at the Port of Los Angeles from 1962 to 2007, when it was purchased by SA Recycling, according to a statement from port officials.

The notice of preparation/initial study is available for review at the port’s website at bit.ly/3lXoMVB. The purpose of the study is to garner feedback from the community, which helps identify any potential environmental impacts and suggest possible alternatives for the project that can be incorporated into the subsequent EIR to reduce potential impacts as required under state law.

The Port of Los Angeles will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom to receive comments on the study on April 11 at 5 p.m. No registration is required and simultaneous Spanish translation services will be provided. Comment letters may be emailed to ceqacomments@portla.org and be titled “SA Recycling Amendment to Permit No. 750 Project” in the subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail during the 30-day public review period through April 28, and sent to:

Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes St., San Pedro, CA 90731