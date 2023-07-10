fbpx State Sen. Nguyen announces bid for OC Board of Supervisors
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / State Sen. Nguyen announces bid for OC Board of Supervisors

State Sen. Nguyen announces bid for OC Board of Supervisors

Politics Jul 10, 2023
State Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Huntington Beach. | Photo courtesy of Janet Nguyen/Twitter
by
share with

Sen. Janet Nguyen announced Monday she will run for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in an attempt to succeed her former chief of staff, board Vice Chairman Andrew Do, who is termed out next year.

If elected, Nguyen, who was elected to the state Senate last year, would be giving up years in Sacramento to return to the Board of Supervisors, where she served from 2007 to 2014.

Other announced candidates for the nonpartisan position are Republicans Van Tran, Do’s chief of staff who was an assemblyman from 2004-10, and Westminster City Councilwoman Kimberly Ho along with Cypress City Councilwoman Frances Marquez, a Democrat.

“After giving it a great deal of thought and prayer, I have decided to run for supervisor in the First District, my home and the supervisor district I represented from 2007 to 2014,” said Nguyen, R-Huntington Beach. “The Board of Supervisors is where decisions are made that have a direct impact on our quality of life. From crime, homelessness, the  cost of living, traffic congestion, health care, to keeping our beaches clean and more, the board is where problems can be solved.”

Nguyen was elected to the state Senate in 2014, but lost four years later to state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana.

Nguyen was elected to the Assembly in 2020, and then voters sent her back to the state Senate last year.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Jul 10, 2023
share with
Ex-Councilman José Huizar sentencing delayed until December by
Impact Jul 10, 2023
share with
LA mayor signs, updates emergency declaration on homelessness by
Politics Jul 10, 2023
share with
Riverside Councilwoman Cervantes seeks treatment after DUI by
Politics Jul 10, 2023
share with
Rep. Grace Napolitano announces retirement; SGV-area Democrat is 86 by
Politics Jul 08, 2023
share with
Dog show winner to be sworn in as Palm Springs’ ‘Canine Mayor’ by
LA County Jul 08, 2023
share with
Gascón foes want judge to find sufficient signatures in recall effort by
More
Skip to content