State Sen. Nguyen announces bid for OC Board of Supervisors

Sen. Janet Nguyen announced Monday she will run for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in an attempt to succeed her former chief of staff, board Vice Chairman Andrew Do, who is termed out next year.
If elected, Nguyen, who was elected to the state Senate last year, would be giving up years in Sacramento to return to the Board of Supervisors, where she served from 2007 to 2014.
Other announced candidates for the nonpartisan position are Republicans Van Tran, Do’s chief of staff who was an assemblyman from 2004-10, and Westminster City Councilwoman Kimberly Ho along with Cypress City Councilwoman Frances Marquez, a Democrat.
“After giving it a great deal of thought and prayer, I have decided to run for supervisor in the First District, my home and the supervisor district I represented from 2007 to 2014,” said Nguyen, R-Huntington Beach. “The Board of Supervisors is where decisions are made that have a direct impact on our quality of life. From crime, homelessness, the cost of living, traffic congestion, health care, to keeping our beaches clean and more, the board is where problems can be solved.”
Nguyen was elected to the state Senate in 2014, but lost four years later to state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana.
Nguyen was elected to the Assembly in 2020, and then voters sent her back to the state Senate last year.