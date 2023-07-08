fbpx Average LA County gasoline price increases for 8th time in 9 days
Average LA County gasoline price increases for 8th time in 9 days

Average LA County gasoline price increases for 8th time in 9 days

Business Jul 08, 2023
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the eighth time in nine days, recording its largest increase since June 8, 1.4 cents to $4.943.

The average gasoline price has increased 5.5 cents over the past nine days, including a half-cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, but 1.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.259 lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.551 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the eighth time in 10 days, recording its largest increase since June 8, 1.5 cents to $4.883. It has risen 6.9 cents over the past 10 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The Orange County average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, but 2 cents less than one month ago and $1.228 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.576 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average gasoline price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.538 after back-to-back increases totaling 1.5 cents. It is unchanged from one week ago, 2.6 cents less than one month ago and $1.183 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.478 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand,” Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said in a statement. “But it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”

